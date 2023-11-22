Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jo's Cha

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
茶救星球
Photograph: Cara Hung
Advertising

Time Out says

Originating from Guangzhou, Jo’s Cha is a tea chain that specialises in seasonal fruit and vegetable teas. They’re best known for their bitter melon lemon tea ($29), which consists of chopped bitter melon pieces, along with green tea and lemon; making this a healthy go-to as bitter melon is known to help reduce the build up of ‘internal heat’ in the body. Other must-try items on Jo’s Cha’s menu include pandan and mint lemon tea ($30), grape lemon tea ($28), as well as water chestnut with sugarcane milk tea with jelly ($31).

Details

Address:
Shop B, G/F, Yue Wong Building, 33 Soy Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.