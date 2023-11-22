Time Out says

Originating from Guangzhou, Jo’s Cha is a tea chain that specialises in seasonal fruit and vegetable teas. They’re best known for their bitter melon lemon tea ($29), which consists of chopped bitter melon pieces, along with green tea and lemon; making this a healthy go-to as bitter melon is known to help reduce the build up of ‘internal heat’ in the body. Other must-try items on Jo’s Cha’s menu include pandan and mint lemon tea ($30), grape lemon tea ($28), as well as water chestnut with sugarcane milk tea with jelly ($31).