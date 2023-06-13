Time Out says

As part restobar and part karaoke venue, Junels Restobar is a popular Filipino joint in Sai Ying Pun that offers cheap drinks, Pinoy food and a beast of a sound system for belting out Tagalog power ballads. Unlike other karaoke venues around town, Junels Restobar’s karaoke system is set up in their dining room. Their microphones are open for anyone who’s in the mood to sing a tune, and everyone else is encouraged to sing along, which makes the karaoke experience at Junels enjoyable and friendly. If singing all night has left you hungry, be sure to dig into Junels' hearty Filipino dishes like kare kare, bicol express, and pork sisig.