Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Junels Restobar

  • Restaurants
  • Shek Tong Tsui
  • price 1 of 4
  1. junels hong kong
    Photograph: Junels Restobar/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. junels hong kong
    Photograph: Junels Restobar/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

As part restobar and part karaoke venue, Junels Restobar is a popular Filipino joint in Sai Ying Pun that offers cheap drinks, Pinoy food and a beast of a sound system for belting out Tagalog power ballads. Unlike other karaoke venues around town, Junels Restobar’s karaoke system is set up in their dining room. Their microphones are open for anyone who’s in the mood to sing a tune, and everyone else is encouraged to sing along, which makes the karaoke experience at Junels enjoyable and friendly. If singing all night has left you hungry, be sure to dig into Junels' hearty Filipino dishes like kare kare, bicol express, and pork sisig.

Details

Address:
Basement, Shop 1G, Tung Lee Building, 7 On Ning Lane
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5182 8725
Opening hours:
Sun-Mon 12pm-12am, Wed-Thu 12pm-1am, Fri-Sat 12pm-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.