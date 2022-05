Time Out says

Junijib is known for its mega-sized macarons (4 inches thick that is), or as they call it, the Tung-Caron. The Korean dessert bar sandwiches a creamy butter filling in a myriad of flavours which are rich but not overly sweet, making it very popular for the Hong Kong palate. Take your pick from earl grey milk tea to honey butter sweet potato, which are sure to make a big impact on your feed.