Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Juno

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. juno
    Photograph: Courtesy Juno
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. juno
    Photograph: Courtesy Juno
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. juno
    Photograph: Courtesy Juno
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Italian-Mediterranean dining venue Juno is set to open in the bustling neighbourhood of Sheung Wan during mid-November. Led by chef Jordi Vallés Claverol, who runs Juno’s sister restaurant Chueca, this relaxed eatery transports diners to the sunny southern coast of Europe with their homely Italian classics. Take your pick from some of chef’s Claverol’s offerings, such as lobster acquerello risotto, truffle tagliolini, or even milk-fed lamb in two ways – charcoal grilled or slow-cooked and rolled ballotine. Be sure to also try Juno’s extensive range of beverages that span from refreshing cocktails and smooth spirits to non-alcoholic creations that are just as good as their alcoholic counterparts.

Details

Address:
G/F, 88 Wing Lok Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.