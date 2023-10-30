Time Out says

Italian-Mediterranean dining venue Juno is set to open in the bustling neighbourhood of Sheung Wan during mid-November. Led by chef Jordi Vallés Claverol, who runs Juno’s sister restaurant Chueca, this relaxed eatery transports diners to the sunny southern coast of Europe with their homely Italian classics. Take your pick from some of chef’s Claverol’s offerings, such as lobster acquerello risotto, truffle tagliolini, or even milk-fed lamb in two ways – charcoal grilled or slow-cooked and rolled ballotine. Be sure to also try Juno’s extensive range of beverages that span from refreshing cocktails and smooth spirits to non-alcoholic creations that are just as good as their alcoholic counterparts.