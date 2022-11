Time Out says

Local bakery Kadorar Bakery offers a myriad of classic Chinese-style baked goods, like sausage buns and pineapple buns. But what's made their popularity sky-rocket amongst Hong Kong's sweet tooths are their pudding buns and choux puffs, which have taken Hong Kong by storm. If you want to get your hands on these sweet treats, be prepared for a long wait, but we promise it's worth it!