Kaen Teppanyaki is one of the newly opened venues in Forty-Five's multi-experience space. The restaurant is named after 'kaen', which translates to 'blaze' or 'flame' in Japanese. Led by chef Yoshiyuki Sato, the restaurant offers a menu featuring a wide selection of high-quality wagyu, which is sourced directly from farmers. In addition to the wagyu, the menu includes seasonal vegetables and seafood, which will be served using teppan and binchotan charcoal cooking methods.