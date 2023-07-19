Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kailash Parbat

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Kailash Parbat
    Photograph: Facebook/Kailash Parbat
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Kailash Parbat
    Photograph: Facebook/Kailash Parbat
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Kailash Parbat
    Photograph: Facebook/Kailash Parbat
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Kailash Parbat
    Photograph: Facebook/Kailash Parbat
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Since their beginnings in the 1940s on the streets of Karachi, Kailash Parbat has become an international franchise of Indian restaurants with several branches around the world. When it comes to their location in Hong Kong, Kailash Parbat has a colourful and lively venue that makes it an ideal spot for casual dining with family and friends. On their menu, you’ll find delectable plates such as pav bhaji served with a thick hearty curry, a large selection of chaat street food, as well as some Chinese-inspired Indian dishes.

Details

Address:
302, Multifield Plaza, 3-7 Prat Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3428 5545
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.