Since their beginnings in the 1940s on the streets of Karachi, Kailash Parbat has become an international franchise of Indian restaurants with several branches around the world. When it comes to their location in Hong Kong, Kailash Parbat has a colourful and lively venue that makes it an ideal spot for casual dining with family and friends. On their menu, you’ll find delectable plates such as pav bhaji served with a thick hearty curry, a large selection of chaat street food, as well as some Chinese-inspired Indian dishes.