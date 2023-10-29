Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kang Tian Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • North Point
  1. 康甜餅店
    Photograph: Tam Wai Kin
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 康甜餅店
    Photograph: Tam Wai Kin
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This neighbourhood bakery in North Point may seem ordinary, but they offer some great bakes. Aside from homemade bread items like pineapple buns, cocktail buns, or Mexico buns, Kang Tian Bakery also offers cookie crust egg tarts that are made daily in small batches. While these egg tarts may be small in stature, their cookie pastry crust is delightfully crisp and provides a contrasting texture to the creamy egg custard filling.

Details

Address:
G/F, 199 Tsat Tsz Mui Rd, North Point
Hong Kong
Contact:
2563 3465
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.