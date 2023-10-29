This neighbourhood bakery in North Point may seem ordinary, but they offer some great bakes. Aside from homemade bread items like pineapple buns, cocktail buns, or Mexico buns, Kang Tian Bakery also offers cookie crust egg tarts that are made daily in small batches. While these egg tarts may be small in stature, their cookie pastry crust is delightfully crisp and provides a contrasting texture to the creamy egg custard filling.
Kang Tian Bakery
- G/F, 199 Tsat Tsz Mui Rd, North Point
- Hong Kong
- 2563 3465
- Mon-Sun 7am-8pm
