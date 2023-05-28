Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

King Lung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon
  1. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace MuseumHong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace MuseumHong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Savour traditional dim sum and Cantonese dishes with a creative, contemporary twist at Hong Kong Palace Museum's Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen. Situated on the fourth floor, the restaurant offers guests a 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour and West Kowloon Art Park. There is also a spacious banquet hall that can accommodate up to 40 banquet tables, equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and audio-visual equipment.

Details

Address:
4/F, Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2788 3939
Opening hours:
11am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.