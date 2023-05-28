Time Out says

Savour traditional dim sum and Cantonese dishes with a creative, contemporary twist at Hong Kong Palace Museum's Chinese restaurant King Lung Heen. Situated on the fourth floor, the restaurant offers guests a 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour and West Kowloon Art Park. There is also a spacious banquet hall that can accommodate up to 40 banquet tables, equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and audio-visual equipment.