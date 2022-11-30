Hong Kong
KoBaNe by Minimal

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan
Time Out says

Tucked away inside The Mills is KoBaNe by Minimal, a cosy cafe and restaurant that serves Japanese-inspired food and drink. On the beverage menu are drinks that feature plenty of Japanese ingredients, like the Okinawan black sugar and ginger cappuccino ($46), earl grey latte with Hokkaido beet sugar (from $42), and roselle yuzu soda ($46). Similarly, the dessert menu also offers a range of Japanese flavours with treats such as the mandarin cheesecake with Japanese pepper yuzu sorbet ($72) and the white peach and lychee granita ($68).

Details

Address:
Shop 103, 1/F, The Mills, 45 Par Tin Pak Street, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/kobane_themills?hl=en
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 10.30am-8.30pm
