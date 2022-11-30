Time Out says

Tucked away inside The Mills is KoBaNe by Minimal, a cosy cafe and restaurant that serves Japanese-inspired food and drink. On the beverage menu are drinks that feature plenty of Japanese ingredients, like the Okinawan black sugar and ginger cappuccino ($46), earl grey latte with Hokkaido beet sugar (from $42), and roselle yuzu soda ($46). Similarly, the dessert menu also offers a range of Japanese flavours with treats such as the mandarin cheesecake with Japanese pepper yuzu sorbet ($72) and the white peach and lychee granita ($68).