Hong Kong
Koi (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O
Tseung Kwan O welcomes a new neighbourhood joint, Koi – the contemporary Japanese bistro helmed by chef Terufumi Mihara. Integrating the finest ingredients in his ‘wa modern’ menu, chef Mihara’s fusion cuisine is inspired by his homeland and his time spent in Chicago. The dishes that have us mouthwatering at the wallet-friendly restaurant include the spicy tuna on crispy saffron rice cracker, Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef and uni roll, and marinated akami tuna angel hair pasta with ikra, and creamy mentaiko carbonara udon with mushroom and hot spring egg. 

18 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
3618 8211
Mon-Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat, Sun, and PH 11am-10pm
