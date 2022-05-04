Time Out says

Tseung Kwan O welcomes a new neighbourhood joint, Koi – the contemporary Japanese bistro helmed by chef Terufumi Mihara. Integrating the finest ingredients in his ‘wa modern’ menu, chef Mihara’s fusion cuisine is inspired by his homeland and his time spent in Chicago. The dishes that have us mouthwatering at the wallet-friendly restaurant include the spicy tuna on crispy saffron rice cracker, Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef and uni roll, and marinated akami tuna angel hair pasta with ikra, and creamy mentaiko carbonara udon with mushroom and hot spring egg.