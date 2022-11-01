Time Out says

Since their beginnings in Nagoya in 1968, Japanese coffee chain Komeda’s Coffee has opened locations across Japan, Taiwan, Shanghai, and now Hong Kong. Japanese department store Aeon Style collaborates with the coffee chain to present Komeda’s first location in Hong Kong. Their retro-looking interior provides a comfortable atmosphere for you to savour Japanese dishes like Napolitan spaghetti ($78), Shiro Noir ($65), milk-flavoured soft serve ice cream on top of a loaf of Danish bread, or the Hong Kong-exclusive Komeda minced beef patty burger ($60).