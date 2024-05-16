Kuen Kee Wonton Noodles

Time Out says

Kuen Kee is a wonton noodle establishment with several locations around Hong Kong Island. Within minutes of ordering, your food will be presented piping hot in front of you. Kuen Kee makes their wontons in-house, as well as other toppings like fish balls, cuttlefish balls, and minced dace fish balls. A bowl of soup noodles with a topping of your choice begins at only $27. What’s more, it costs the same amount to enjoy two toppings.