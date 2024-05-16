Hong Kong
Kuen Kee Wonton Noodles

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
Kuen Kee is a wonton noodle establishment with several locations around Hong Kong Island. Within minutes of ordering, your food will be presented piping hot in front of you. Kuen Kee makes their wontons in-house, as well as other toppings like fish balls, cuttlefish balls, and minced dace fish balls. A bowl of soup noodles with a topping of your choice begins at only $27. What’s more, it costs the same amount to enjoy two toppings.

Details

Address:
Greenland Building, 303 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
5542 5548
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 9.30am-10pm, Sun 9.30pm-7.30pm
