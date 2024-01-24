Kurasu Hong Kong

Time Out says

Kyoto-based specialty cafe Kurasu has opened their first location in Hong Kong. Meaning ‘to live’ in Japanese, Kurasu is eager to share Kyoto’s coffee culture with their customers in Hong Kong and the rest of the world. Each week, the cafe imports roasted coffee beans from their flagship store in Kyoto to ensure the best quality of coffee is served to their customers, and to recreate the same flavours from their flagship location. To further enhance the coffee experience, Kurasu allows customers to choose if they’d like their coffees hand-dripped or cold-brewed. Pair your coffee with Hong Kong exclusive pastries like caramel pudding with vanilla ice cream, hojicha Basque cheesecake, or creme brulee puff.