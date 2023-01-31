Hong Kong
Kushitei

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  Kushitei 串亭-日本過江龍
  Kushitei 串亭
  Kushitei 串亭
Renowned Japanese kushiyaki expert Kushitei has opened its first overseas branch in Hong Kong. Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, customers can choose to sit at tables for a casual dining experience or grab a seat by the counter table to watch the chefs in action as they prepare the kushiyaki skewers. Currently, Kushitei offers two seasonal omakase menus full of batter-coated morsels that are deep-fried to crisp perfection. In terms of drinks, the restaurant has a large selection of Japanese sake and fruit wines along with beer, highballs, and shochu that will complement their selection of bites.

Details

Address:
Shop G04-05, G/F, Grand Centre, 8 Humphreys Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
