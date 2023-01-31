Renowned Japanese kushiyaki expert Kushitei has opened its first overseas branch in Hong Kong. Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, customers can choose to sit at tables for a casual dining experience or grab a seat by the counter table to watch the chefs in action as they prepare the kushiyaki skewers. Currently, Kushitei offers two seasonal omakase menus full of batter-coated morsels that are deep-fried to crisp perfection. In terms of drinks, the restaurant has a large selection of Japanese sake and fruit wines along with beer, highballs, and shochu that will complement their selection of bites.
- Shop G04-05, G/F, Grand Centre, 8 Humphreys Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
