Here's a quick look at Kwan Hong Bakery's new venue and offerings:

Kwan Hong Bakery is a family-run bakery with over 40 years of history. The shop temporarily closed in August 2021 due to rent problems, but on May 8, the owners took over the venue next door and reopened the shop with a brand new look.



Apart from western-style baked goods, you can also get your hands on traditional cakes and pastries such as walnut cookies, Chinese shortbread, wife cakes, red bean cakes, and much more. The fan favourite here is the ‘chicken biscuit’, which the owner insists on using traditional methods and ingredients like fatback, five-spice powder, and fermented bean curd. It may not sound too appetising but trust us, you’ll be missing out if you don’t try it.