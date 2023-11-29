Hong Kong
Timeout

La Taverna Ristorante Italiano

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
La Taverna first opened their doors in Hong Kong during 1969 and has been serving countless Hongkongers authentic Italian fare. After a short hiatus, the restaurant has been restored to its former glory, complete with hundreds of straw chianti bottles hanging from its ceiling, as well as their original furniture and fittings. Additionally, La Taverna now comes with a brand-new deli counter, and an Italian-style outdoor terrazzo for al fresco dining. Guests can expect to enjoy indulgent Italian dishes such as spaghetti alla milionario ($168) topped with smoked salmon and caviar; bombolotti ravioli stuffed with mascarpone lobster sauce ($438); as well as La Taverna fish soup ($358) made with a medley of seafood such as calamari, sea bass, octopus, and plenty more. No meal at an Italian restaurant would complete with a bit of vino, and La Taverna provides a wide variety of wines from Montecastello, a Tuscan winery dating back to the 13th century.

Details

Address:
G/F, 36-38 Ashley Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2376 1945
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11.30am-10pm
