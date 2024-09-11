For one night only, Wan Chai’s popular Italian eatery Trattoria Felino is heading to PMQ’s French restaurant, La Terrace by Louise, for a special collaboration on September 11. Guests can enjoy 12 exclusive a la carte dishes at La Terrace that blend rustic Neapolitan flavours with French flair, crafted by chef Loic Portalier of La Terrace and chef Marcello Scognamiglio of Trattoria Felino.

Dishes include a snacks platter ($140 for two) featuring bruschetta with Lardo di Colonnata, tuna and lemon confit cannoli, arancini with Mimolette, and egg carbonara with crispy guanciale and pecorino. Other highlights are cappelletti ($248 with red Sicilian prawns), beef tartare ($148 with bottarga), grilled hamachi crudo ($128), grilled monkfish ($258), and minestrone ($228). For dessert, choose from brioche col tuppo ($68) with hazelnut zabaglione and praline ice cream, or amaretto panna cotta ($68) with Roussillon apricots, yoghurt, and basil.

To complement the food offerings, Simone Rossi, founder of Italian aperitif Ratafia Rossi and former director of bars at Rosewood Hong Kong, will be mixing six classic Italian cocktails ($128), including the refreshing Rossino and spirit-forward Negroni Leggero.

Make sure to book ahead to secure a table. If you can’t make it to this one, La Terrace by Louise x Trattoria Felino will have another collaboration in February 2025.