Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. la terrace by louise
    Photograph: Nicholas Wong/Courtesy Louise
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. La Terrace by Louise
    Photograph: Courtesy La Terrace by Louise Chef Loïc Portalier of La Terrace and chef Marcello Scognamiglio of Trattoria Felino
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Ratafia Rossi
    Photograph: Courtesy Ratafia Rossi Simone Rossi, founder of Italian aperitif Ratafia Rossi
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants
  • Louise, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended

La Terrace by Louise x Trattoria Felino dinner

Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

For one night only, Wan Chai’s popular Italian eatery Trattoria Felino is heading to PMQ’s French restaurant, La Terrace by Louise, for a special collaboration on September 11. Guests can enjoy 12 exclusive a la carte dishes at La Terrace that blend rustic Neapolitan flavours with French flair, crafted by chef Loic Portalier of La Terrace and chef Marcello Scognamiglio of Trattoria Felino. 

Dishes include a snacks platter ($140 for two) featuring bruschetta with  Lardo di Colonnata, tuna and lemon confit cannoli, arancini with Mimolette, and egg carbonara with crispy guanciale and pecorino. Other highlights are cappelletti ($248 with red Sicilian prawns), beef tartare ($148 with bottarga), grilled hamachi crudo ($128), grilled monkfish ($258), and minestrone ($228). For dessert, choose from brioche col tuppo ($68) with hazelnut zabaglione and praline ice cream, or amaretto panna cotta ($68) with Roussillon apricots, yoghurt, and basil.

To complement the food offerings, Simone Rossi, founder of Italian aperitif Ratafia Rossi and former director of bars at Rosewood Hong Kong, will be mixing six classic Italian cocktails ($128), including the refreshing Rossino and spirit-forward Negroni Leggero.

Make sure to book ahead to secure a table. If you can’t make it to this one, La Terrace by Louise x Trattoria Felino will have another collaboration in February 2025.

Details

Address
Louise
G/F, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen St, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
6pm

Dates and times

La Terrace by Louise x Trattoria Felino dinnerLouise 18:00
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.