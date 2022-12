Time Out says

After running several successful pop-ups around Hong Kong, La Viña has launched a brand new store at World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay. Aside from their signature Basque burnt cheesecakes, the award-winning Spanish bakery also offers a wide range of pastries such as the coconut buttercream croissant ($42) or the garlic cream cheese bun ($42), which can be paired with various teas and coffees by Cupping Room.