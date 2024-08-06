Lab Zero is a dessert cafe in Tsim Sha Tsui that is known for creating authentic kakigori. The cafe uses finely shaved Japanese ice to create the base of their frozen treat, which comes in flavours like strawberry cheesecake, Ujikintoki matcha, and premium black sesame. Most recently, Lab Zero has released a kakigori inspired by candy and coconut wrap – a nostalgic Hong Kong snack – and tops it with crushed candy, sesame, peanuts and shredded coconut among other delectable ingredients. The dessert cafe regularly whips up new kakigoris, so be sure to follow Lab Zero’s Instagram to stay in the loop about their latest creations.