This lemon tea chain first broke into Hong Kong in 2023, and is best recognised by their bright yellow design and adorable lemon logo. Aside from stores in Hong Kong, Lam Heung Ling also has several locations in Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian, and other Chinese cities. Lam Heung Ling combines crushed partially ripe lemons with slow-brewed black tea to produce their signature lemon teas. If you like your tea slightly stronger, don’t miss the scum handmade lemon tea ($30), otherwise we recommend you to try their Thai lemon green tea ($30) and their unique squid ink-infused yashi lemon tea ($33).
Lam Heung Ling
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop A2, Cheong Kee House, 21B Soy Street, Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6317 9882
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12.30pm-10pm
