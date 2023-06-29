Time Out says

Head to Lantau Island to find Lantana Beach Club, a breezy beachfront dining venue that provides a gorgeous view of Cheung Sha Beach. Here, guests can enjoy all-day dining with sharing dishes like cold cut platters, salads, pasta, as well as a large selection of pizzas. Be sure to wash all your food down with Lantana Beach Club's curated selection of beers, ciders, spirits, and wines. If you're looking to hold a gathering here, Lantana offers private party packages that can accomodate groups as small as a group of four, and as large as a party of 50 people. All of their party packages are inclusive of food catering and free-flow drinks.