Le Méridien’s flagship bar and lounge that opened in the latter part of May 2022. At Latitude 22, guests can sip on fresh brews in the morning and enjoy cocktails and wines after dark. Along with a varied selection of non-alcoholic and spirited drinks, patrons can indulge in sumptuous desserts such as the rose, raspberry, and lychee macaron and the original 30 percent white chocolate unshu mikan and green tea crumble tart.