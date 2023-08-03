Lau Bak Freespace Livehouse

Time Out says

Lau Bak Livehouse is a bar, restaurant, and a performance space all in one. Their menu offers a classic selection of bar bites, pasta and risotto dishes, and even sharing plates like surf and turf with lobster and prime blade steak. When it comes to their drinks, Lau Bak's meu provides a selection of draught beers from local craft brewery Mak's. Most importantly, Lau Bak holds regular live music performances, which showcases the best that the city's music scene has to offer. Stay tuned to Lau Bak's Instagram to see their regularly updated schedule of live music sessions.