Hong Kong
Timeout

Le Bec Fin

  • Restaurants
  • North Point
This inconspicuous venue offers experimental haute cuisine that marries European and Japanese cooking. Headed by Nakao Kazuhisa, the former executive chef for the Japanese ambassador in Hong Kong, Le Bec Fin serves meticulously crafted and gorgeously plated dishes as part of its omakase experience. Dishes change depending on what’s in season but look out for house favourites such as the French onion soup, grilled Spanish red king prawns and Hokkaido sea urchin pasta.

As part of their fifth anniversary celebrations, Le Bec Fin is expanding their venue with the addition of a new private dining room and bar. Holding up to 22 diners, The Room is a private dining room that’s only open during dinner service and presents an exclusive menu full of seasonal offerings from head chef Ishiba Masaki. Alternatively, The Bar offers some of Le Bec Fin’s signature dishes and bar bites, which are designed to pair with the bar’s extensive range of cocktails and mocktails. 

28 Marble Road, North Point
Hong Kong
2217 8889
Tue-Sun 12pm-10pm
