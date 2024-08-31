Lee Tung Avenue is launching the second round of its highly successful 'Hot Summer Hot Deals,'. From July 29 to August 1, visitors can indulge in buy-one-get-one-free offers and discounted prices on cocktails, drinks, and desserts, as well as a variety of Japanese dishes such as donburi, ramen, and yakiniku provided by eight of their top participating merchants.

Enjoy buy-one-get-one-free cocktails from Asian restaurant Cooshti, yakiniku lunch sets from Gyu-Kaku Buffet Lunch, French sweet crepes at Crêpe Delicious, signature noodle bowls at Rakuraku Ramen, and Triple Valrhona Chocolate Cookie from The Baker & The Bottleman. To get these vouchers, stay tuned to Lee Tung Avenue’s Facebook and Instagram stories each morning at 11am on the sale date.

Lee Tung Avenue members can also redeem cash coupons and earn extra loyalty points through three exclusive promotions from now until August 31. These promotions include earning double points for a single e-spend of $300 or more at After You Dessert Café, Kaneko Hannosuke, Life is Good Café, Modern China Restaurant, Wing Wah AllDay, and more during weekends and public holidays. Members can also earn 10,000 bonus points by accumulating $3,000 or more in e-spending at Lee Tung Avenue during spending periods July 16 to 31, August 1 to 15, and August 16 to 31, 2024.

To kick off the 2024 Olympic festivities, Lee Tung Avenue will collaborate with the non-profit Hong Kong Playground Association on two consecutive weekends in August, from 12pm to 8pm, to present the 'Calorie Challenger: Summer Charity Pop-up,' featuring a diverse range of sports products and health foods, along with interactive sports workshops, charity booths, and lively performances to celebrate the spirit of the Summer Games.

Visit leetungavenue.com.hk for more details.