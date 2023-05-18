With several locations around town, The Alchemist Cafe is a popular spot for bistro-style bites. While a branch location of the cafe can be found at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, this cafe also holds Lemna of The Alchemist, a hidden bar and lounge area that offers draught beers and range of cocktails. Aside from their drinks, Lemna also has offers tapas, bar snacks, and desserts that can go with your choice of tipple.
Lemna of The Alchemist
Details
- Address:
- G/F, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2178 3678
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Thur 3pm-11.45pm, Fri-Sat 3pm-1.45am
