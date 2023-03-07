Hong Kong
Lets Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Lets Pot
Photograph: Courtesy Lets PotLets Pot
One of the hippest hotpot joints in town, Lets Pot not only boasts their own DJ to keep the beats going, but also offers a range of Chinese-style cocktails to accompany your hotpot experience, including the winter melon red jujube Martini, which combines the two ingredients with candied dates, egg white, and a healthy dose of vodka for a refreshing beverage while you feast. On the hotpot side, the restaurant offers five special health-oriented soup bases such as pepper, radish, and beef tendon soup; coconut, fish maw, whelk, and chicken soup; fungus, bitter melon, and pork rib soup, sea snail in spicy wine soup; and Chinese style sauerkraut basa fish soup.

Details

Address:
1/F, David House, 37-39 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
3188 1176
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12.30pm-2pm, 6pm-12am
