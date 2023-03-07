Time Out says

One of the hippest hotpot joints in town, Lets Pot not only boasts their own DJ to keep the beats going, but also offers a range of Chinese-style cocktails to accompany your hotpot experience, including the winter melon red jujube Martini, which combines the two ingredients with candied dates, egg white, and a healthy dose of vodka for a refreshing beverage while you feast. On the hotpot side, the restaurant offers five special health-oriented soup bases such as pepper, radish, and beef tendon soup; coconut, fish maw, whelk, and chicken soup; fungus, bitter melon, and pork rib soup, sea snail in spicy wine soup; and Chinese style sauerkraut basa fish soup.