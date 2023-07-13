Hong Kong
Let's Yum Cha

  • Restaurants
  • Prince Edward
Time Out says

If you need somewhere to grab a quick bite while in Prince Edward, Let’s Yum Cha is the go-to spot. This no-frills dim sum restaurant offers all kinds of steamed and fried items; some of the crowd favourites at this place include the tripe in satay sauce, black gold steam buns filled with custard, and crispy tofu in lobster soup. If you’ve still got space for more, try Let’s Yum Cha’s mochi desserts, which are stuffed with red bean paste and decorated to look like adorable little mice.

Details

Address:
GF, 7B Playing Field Road, Prince Edward
Hong Kong
Contact:
2398 3183
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-11pm
