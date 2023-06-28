Hong Kong
Timeout

Little Bao Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Little Bao Diner - shrimp tacos
    Photograph: Courtesy Little Bao
  2. Little Bao
    Photograph: Courtesy Little Bao
  3. May Chow
    Photograph: Courtesy May Chow
This is May Chow's insanely popular Little Bao's second location in Hong Kong. The 100-seater (complete with a dog-friendly patio!) is much bigger than the original digs on Staunton Street and boasts a bigger menu, too, with more veggie options, such as fried mushrooms, sesame okra and the plant-based Impossible bao with fuyu mayo and lemon-kombu coleslaw. Of course, the diner also serves Chow's old favourites, like the truffle fries and the signature pork belly bao. 

Details

Address:
9 Kingston Street, Fashion Walk
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
67948414
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
