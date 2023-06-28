Little Bao Diner

Time Out says

This is May Chow's insanely popular Little Bao's second location in Hong Kong. The 100-seater (complete with a dog-friendly patio!) is much bigger than the original digs on Staunton Street and boasts a bigger menu, too, with more veggie options, such as fried mushrooms, sesame okra and the plant-based Impossible bao with fuyu mayo and lemon-kombu coleslaw. Of course, the diner also serves Chow's old favourites, like the truffle fries and the signature pork belly bao.