Little Bao's chef-owner May Chow (Asia's Best Female Chef in 2017) and Juan Yi Jun, head bartender and co-founder of No Sleep Club (ranked #15 on Asia's Best Bars in 2022), will be hosting a special evening on July 15. They will be serving delicious food and drinks starting from 6pm. Jun will be creating signature drinks from No Sleep Club, which specializes in modern techniques cleverly disguised as everyday drinks. One of the featured drinks is the 3Lime Vodka Soda, infused with citrus hops distillate, calamansi, Thai sweet lime, and kaffir lime leaf (priced at $100 per drink). Guests can complement these drinks with a variety of dishes from Little Bao's menu, such as the Smashed Zucchini Salad ($128), Coffee Lamb Ribs ($158), and their famous Captain Crunch Bao ($128). Another must-try is the Dr Sichuan Bao, filled with cocoa gelato and topped with Sichuan pepper chocolate crunch ($68).

Reservations for tables are available, but walk-in customers who prefer to enjoy the drinks and food a la carte outside are also welcome.