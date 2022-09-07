Hong Kong
Little Cove Espresso (Kennedy Town)

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town
Little Cove Espresso recently opened their first branch in Kennedy Town with a similar atmosphere to their original Sai Kung location. Aside from having plenty of seats inside their spacious venue, Little Cove also has a handful of seats close to their floor-to-ceiling windows, providing a scenic view facing the Kennedy Town Praya. Using coffee beans from Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Ethiopia, their house blend has notes of caramel, whereas their cold brew uses Limu coffee beans that provide a fruity flavour. Little Cove’s menu spans from breakfast pastries and bowls to brunch classics and baked goods – so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Details

Address:
Shop 3, G/F, New Fortune House, 3-5 New Praya, Kennedy Town
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/littlecove.espresso
6737 6242
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7.30am-6pm
