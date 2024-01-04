Hong Kong
Timeout

Little Napoli

  • Restaurants
  • Happy Valley
  1. Little Napoli Zingara
    Photograph: Ann ChiuZingara Pizza
  2. Little Napoli
    Photograph: Ann Chiu Norma
  3. 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific
    Photograph: Ann ChiuChef Gavino Pilo
Time Out says

This pizzeria located in Happy Valley may be small in size, but you know how the saying goes – big things come in small packages. Little Napoli has earned a spot on Hong Kong’s Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant to visit, and even ranked No. 21 on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023 list. Here, head chef Gavino Pilo and his team churn out authentic handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizzas that are baked to perfection with a crisp and lightly charred crust.

Aside from offering signature pizza flavours like Margherita ($188) and Vesuviana ($248), Little Napoli’s pizzas also feature unique ingredients such as a San Marzano yellow tomato sauce in Monaca ($248) and Diva ($248), or black Parma coppa ham in Boschiva ($258). Other highlights from the pizzeria’s menu include ham-topped creations like Zingara ($258), Boschiva ($258), or Contadina ($258); as well as Norma ($228), a pizza iteration of Pasta alla Norma with mozzarella, eggplants, and Sicillian ricotta cheese.

If you want to try something new, check out Little Napoli’s panuozzo, or baked pizza sandwiches. These crusty creations are generously stuffed with hearty fillings such as crispy porchetta and bell peppers, along with smoked Agerola mozzarella cheese ($248).

Details

Address:
Shop 1, 8 King Kwong St, Happy Valley
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tues 5pm-9pm; Wed-Thurs 12pm-3pm, 5pm-9pm; Fri-Sun 12pm-3pm, 5pm-10pm
