Live a Little is the latest addition to Sai Ying Pun’s cafe scene. It is a quaint cafe with a minimal blue and white interior, helmed by award winning barista Alex. Live a Little uses coffee beans from local roastery Feiru Coffee, and Hambela G1 beans from Ethiopia for their single origin coffees. Their signature drink, Queen, sees ice-dripped coffee poured over a fruit juice blend. The cafe also presents unique freshly baked hotpot bagels stuffed with cheesy beef tendon balls tossed in shacha sauce.