Live a Little

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. live a little cafe
    Photograph: Live A Little/Facebook
  2. Live a little
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
Time Out says

Live a Little is the latest addition to Sai Ying Pun’s cafe scene. It is a quaint cafe with a minimal blue and white interior, helmed by award winning barista Alex. Live a Little uses coffee beans from local roastery Feiru Coffee, and Hambela G1 beans from Ethiopia for their single origin coffees. Their signature drink, Queen, sees ice-dripped coffee poured over a fruit juice blend. The cafe also presents unique freshly baked hotpot bagels stuffed with cheesy beef tendon balls tossed in shacha sauce.

Details

Address:
172 Queen's Road West, Sai Wan
Contact:
www.instagram.com/livealittle_hk
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8.30am-6pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 10am-6pm
