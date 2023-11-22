LMM sells a wide variety of perfume lemon teas, which are advertised as ‘hand crashed’. Aside from its signature perfume lemon tea ($32), the wampi golden egg lemon tea ($36) is another option that shouldn’t be missed. This unique drink is is chock-full of hand crushed lemons as well as wampi – a type of citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia which has a unique aroma. Unlike other tea shops, LMM’s cup design emulates nostalgic packaging used for traditional Chinese medicine, which makes for a great Instagram op. We also recommend trying their Oiran Maojian jasmine lemon tea ($34), and buffalo milk teas ($29).
LMM Hand Crashed Lemon Tea
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 6, G/F, 44-46 Dundas Street, Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
