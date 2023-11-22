Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

LMM Hand Crashed Lemon Tea

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
LMM 手打檸檬茶
Photograph: Cara Hung
Advertising

Time Out says

LMM sells a wide variety of perfume lemon teas, which are advertised as ‘hand crashed’. Aside from its signature perfume lemon tea ($32), the wampi golden egg lemon tea ($36) is another option that shouldn’t be missed. This unique drink is is chock-full of hand crushed lemons as well as wampi – a type of citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia which has a unique aroma. Unlike other tea shops, LMM’s cup design emulates nostalgic packaging used for traditional Chinese medicine, which makes for a great Instagram op. We also recommend trying their Oiran Maojian jasmine lemon tea ($34), and buffalo milk teas ($29).

Details

Address:
Shop 6, G/F, 44-46 Dundas Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.