Time Out says

Longtail Thai is the newest addition to Causeway Bay’s food scene that brings authentic flavours of Thailand to hungry customers. In addition to being pet-friendly, Longtail Thai boasts a colourful and retro-inspired venue, which pays homage to down-to-earth Thai dining experiences. Experience tongue tantalising flavours with plates like laab moo (spicy minced pork salad), deep-fried crispy pork shoulder with sriracha, deep-fried line caught sea bass with a spiced tamarind sauce, as well as fish ball and chicken satay skewers. In addition to Longtail Thai’s fare, the restaurant also offers a selection of wines, as well as Thai beers and Thai-inspired cocktails, such as the Coco Colada which uses rum and coconut ice cream.