Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Longtail

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. longtail
    Photograph: Courtesy Longtail
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. longtail
    Photograph: Courtesy Longtail
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. longtail
    Photograph: Courtesy Longtail
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Longtail Thai is the newest addition to Causeway Bay’s food scene that brings authentic flavours of Thailand to hungry customers. In addition to being pet-friendly, Longtail Thai boasts a colourful and retro-inspired venue, which pays homage to down-to-earth Thai dining experiences. Experience tongue tantalising flavours with plates like laab moo (spicy minced pork salad), deep-fried crispy pork shoulder with sriracha, deep-fried line caught sea bass with a spiced tamarind sauce, as well as fish ball and chicken satay skewers. In addition to Longtail Thai’s fare, the restaurant also offers a selection of wines, as well as Thai beers and Thai-inspired cocktails, such as the Coco Colada which uses rum and coconut ice cream.

Details

Address:
Shop C, G/F Towning Mansion, 50 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2838 0819
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.