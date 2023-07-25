Longtail Thai is the newest addition to Causeway Bay’s food scene that brings authentic flavours of Thailand to hungry customers. In addition to being pet-friendly, Longtail Thai boasts a colourful and retro-inspired venue, which pays homage to down-to-earth Thai dining experiences. Experience tongue tantalising flavours with plates like laab moo (spicy minced pork salad), deep-fried crispy pork shoulder with sriracha, deep-fried line caught sea bass with a spiced tamarind sauce, as well as fish ball and chicken satay skewers. In addition to Longtail Thai’s fare, the restaurant also offers a selection of wines, as well as Thai beers and Thai-inspired cocktails, such as the Coco Colada which uses rum and coconut ice cream.
Longtail
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop C, G/F Towning Mansion, 50 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2838 0819
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-late
