Loop Kulture is an eco-friendly cafe with a focus on sustainability and upcycling culture. Joining the forever-expanding cafe scene in Sham Shui Po, Loop Kulture occupies a two-storey space decked out in wooden furnishing and a vast array of greenhouse plants. The cafe mainly serves specialty coffee and healthy light meals, but you can also get your hands on unpackaged food products which encourages customers to bring their own containers (paper bags can be provided otherwise). By providing a place for relaxation and rejuvenation, the owner of Loop Kulture hopes that the space can drive awareness of environmental conservation to visitors and help them build a new conscious and sustainable lifestyle.