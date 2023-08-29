Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Luma

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Luma
    Photograph: Courtesy Luma
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Luma
    Photograph: Courtesy Luma
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Luma
    Photograph: Courtesy Luma
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Luma
    Photograph: Courtesy Luma
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Luma
    Photograph: Courtesy Luma
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Local food and beverage company Lubuds Group has teamed up with Mastercard to create Luma, a sophisticated dining destination that flaunts a art deco-style interior.
To kick off Luma’s inception, Lubuds’ culinary team has collaborated with former executive chef of two Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Octavium, Bjoern Alexander Panek, to create a limited-edition multi cuisine tasting menu. Customers can indulge in either a six-course or eight-course tasting menu, both of which will feature dishes that showcase the best of Italian, Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cooking techniques. Available at Luma from now until September 30, the tasting menu will present dishes such as red prawn carpaccio with citrus jelly, Thai-style squid spaghettini, and red prawn ravioli in XO sauce.

Details

Address:
G/F, FWD House 1881 Main Building, 2A Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3988 0088
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.