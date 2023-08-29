Time Out says

Local food and beverage company Lubuds Group has teamed up with Mastercard to create Luma, a sophisticated dining destination that flaunts a art deco-style interior.

To kick off Luma’s inception, Lubuds’ culinary team has collaborated with former executive chef of two Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Octavium, Bjoern Alexander Panek, to create a limited-edition multi cuisine tasting menu. Customers can indulge in either a six-course or eight-course tasting menu, both of which will feature dishes that showcase the best of Italian, Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cooking techniques. Available at Luma from now until September 30, the tasting menu will present dishes such as red prawn carpaccio with citrus jelly, Thai-style squid spaghettini, and red prawn ravioli in XO sauce.