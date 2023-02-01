Hong Kong
Macelle

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
  1. macelle
  2. macelle
Macelle is one of the latest additions to Soho’s bustling restaurant scene. The new location’s name is inspired by the Italian word for ‘butcher’, and this trattoria-style restaurant combines a butcher shop and restaurant under one roof. Customers can choose their pick of beef, chicken, lamb, pork, or fish from Macelle’s butcher counter, and their selection of protein will then be prepared on a wood-fired Josper grill. Alternatively, Macelle’s menu also features its own sumptuous mains like a 1kg Angus Fiorentina steak ($659 for two people) and a 1.5kg M5 Wagyu rump cap/picanha ($995 for three to four people), both perfect to share with family and friends.

Details

Address:
LG, Shama Soho, 9-11 Staunton Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-3pm, 5.30pm-11pm
