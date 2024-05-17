Time Out says

Black Sheep Restaurants revived The Magistracy in Tai Kwun – a declared monument and one of the oldest surviving law court buildings in Hong Kong – and gave it a brand new life as a hybrid venue offering several drinking and dining establishments. The first stage of the opening welcomes the Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden. As of May 2024, Central’s Magistracy Dining Room welcomes Alyn Williams as the restaurant’s newly appointed executive chef. Expect crisp white cloth table linens, candelabras, and elegant white crockery. The place exudes a romantic charm perfect for intimate date nights and celebrations. On the other hand, the Botanical Garden is a lush green space where guests can sip on quality gin and tonics. Flick through the bar’s menu to find a curated selection of gins and tonics organised into different flavour profiles, as well as sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines.