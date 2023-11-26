Hong Kong
Timeout

Maison Es

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. Maison Es
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  2. Maison Es, Angel hair pasta withBoston lobster
    Angel hair pasta withBoston lobster I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  3. Maison Es
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  4. Maison Es
    Photograph: Courtesy Maison Es
  5. Maison Es
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Time Out says

If you're seeking a romantic spot to take your partner, reserve a table at Maison ES in Star Street Precinct, Wan Chai. This spacious 2,300-square-foot venue, filled with mansion-style decor, is the ideal setting for an intimate dinner. Adorned with pink-flowered wallpaper and elegant chandeliers, every detail is meticulously trimmed and tastefully decorated with flora and ribbons. While the theme exudes a feminine charm, it doesn't impose itself - instead, the interiors invoke the ambience of a charming French garden rather than an overwhelming pink boudoir.

Indulge in the restaurant's new Le Vieux Hong Kong commemorative menu, priced at $1,300 per person for a five-course meal crafted by executive chef Esther Sham and chef Eric Cheung. The menu combines modern French cooking techniques with a unique Hong Kong twist. Notable dishes include hamachi ceviche with ikura, avocado, and cucumber served with a Hong Kong-style gazpacho Russian Borscht. The Angel hair pasta with butter-poached Boston lobster tail served with shellfish emulsion and cheese sauce, playfully poured from a cow creamer dispenser, is a must-try. For the main course, the US Wagyu Chuck Flap Wellington with Chu Hau Beef Stew and Tendon Puffs, accompanied by sautéed Chinese broccoli and a rich, savoury jus, will satisfy your appetite. Finish with the indulgent French toast, peanut butter ganache, with milk tea ice cream.

Details

Address:
1A Star Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2521 8011
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
