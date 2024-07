Mak An Kee is just a few steps away from the hustle and bustle of Des Voeux Road This place is highly recommended for those who want a bit of oomph in their bowl of wonton noodle soup, because the kitchen here certainly doesn't shy away from flavour to add to their satisfyingly meaty wontons. Unlike other top-notch wonton spots in the city, Mak An Kee's broth is decidedly darker but equally as flavourful as its counterparts.