This no-frills noodle joint in Jordan has been part of the Michelin Bib Gourmand list since 2018 and continues to draw a steady influx of hungry diners. The wonton skins are so wafer-thin you can see the shrimp almost bursting through them. Mak Man Kee’s soup is made with umami-rich ingredients like flounder, dried shrimp, and pork bones; which results in a flavourful broth that’ll make you want to order another bowl for seconds. Other popular dishes to try here include tender pork knuckles braised in fermented red bean curd, which hardly require any chewing before the meat falls off the bone.