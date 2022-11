Time Out says

Located in Kowloon City, Mama Mia! Pizzeria is a hole-in-the-wall shop that serves quality handmade pizzas. Combining the best of Italian and American style pizzas together, Mama Mia!'s pizza crust isn't too thick, but is able to hold heaps of delectable toppings without being too filling. While you can find your classic pizza varieties here, Mama Mia! currently offers seasonal specials like their Corriander Special, which has a punchy corriander pesto base.