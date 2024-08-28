Kick back with your gang at Mamtom, a laid-back beer garden that looks out towards Victoria Harbour. Led by chef John Nguyen formerly of Le Garçon Saigon, this venue offers elevated takes on Southeast Asian dishes, such as minced lamb wrapped in betel leaves, papaya salad with fried soft-shell crab, duck confit khao soi, and a flavourful beef pho that can be paired with roasted bone marrow for an additional cost. What’s more, once you’re finished with your bone marrow, Mamtom’s servers will serve you a shot of liquor poured down the hollowed bone!