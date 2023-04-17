Man Kee Cart Noodle (文記車仔麵)

Time Out says

Proven by the seemingly endless queue outside its doors, Man Kee is an incredibly popular cart noodle shop that currently has various locations in Sham Shui Po. Established for over a decade, this well-known eatery has been getting much love from customers not only for its famed beef brisket broth, but also its unbeatable range of good-value topping choices that are guaranteed to satisfy every palate. We don’t know about you, but Man Kee is definitely on our Sham Shui Po must-eat list.