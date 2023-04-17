Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Man Kee Cart Noodle (文記車仔麵)

  • Restaurants
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended
  1. man kee cart noodles
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Man Kee Cart Noodle
    Photograph: Natalie Lam
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Proven by the seemingly endless queue outside its doors, Man Kee is an incredibly popular cart noodle shop that currently has various locations in Sham Shui Po. Established for over a decade, this well-known eatery has been getting much love from customers not only for its famed beef brisket broth, but also its unbeatable range of good-value topping choices that are guaranteed to satisfy every palate. We don’t know about you, but Man Kee is definitely on our Sham Shui Po must-eat list.

Details

Address:
G/F, 121 Fuk Wing Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
9059 5104
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-4am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.