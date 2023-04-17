Proven by the seemingly endless queue outside its doors, Man Kee is an incredibly popular cart noodle shop that currently has various locations in Sham Shui Po. Established for over a decade, this well-known eatery has been getting much love from customers not only for its famed beef brisket broth, but also its unbeatable range of good-value topping choices that are guaranteed to satisfy every palate. We don’t know about you, but Man Kee is definitely on our Sham Shui Po must-eat list.
Man Kee Cart Noodle (文記車仔麵)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G/F, 121 Fuk Wing Street, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 9059 5104
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11am-4am
Discover Time Out original video