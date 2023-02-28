Time Out says

Man Mano brings heartwarming hospitality of Italian family kitchens to Tung Chung’s Citygate Outlets. The Italian restaurant’s culinary team specialises in hand-rolled pasta of all shapes and varieties, such as pappardelle with slow-roasted beef cheek ($170), tortelloni with prawn mousse ($180) and gnudi gnocchi ($150) filled with smoked ricotta. But if you’re looking for something heartier, opt for dishes like slow-cooked crispy suckling pig ($300) or veal parmigiana ($250).