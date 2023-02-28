Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Man Mano

  • Restaurants
  • Tung Chung
  1. man mano
    Photograph: Courtesy Woolly Pig Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. man mano
    Photograph: Courtesy Woolly Pig Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. man mano
    Photograph: Courtesy Woolly Pig Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Man Mano brings heartwarming hospitality of Italian family kitchens to Tung Chung’s Citygate Outlets. The Italian restaurant’s culinary team specialises in hand-rolled pasta of all shapes and varieties, such as pappardelle with slow-roasted beef cheek ($170), tortelloni with prawn mousse ($180) and gnudi gnocchi ($150) filled with smoked ricotta. But if you’re looking for something heartier, opt for dishes like slow-cooked crispy suckling pig ($300) or veal parmigiana ($250).

Details

Address:
Unit 418, Citygate Outlets, 18-20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3500 5885
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!