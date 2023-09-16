Time Out says

Mansarover Indian Restaurant is a casual eatery located next to Tung Chung Fort, and is one of the area's hidden gems. This restaurant specialises in various traditional Indian dishes such as curry, biryanis, and more. Here, customers can enjoy over eight different types of curry – including orange, green, white, red, brown, black, yellow, and other tradtional curries. If you can handle spicy food, we recommend you try out the orange curry which get blended with spices and tomatoes; but if that isn't the case, the cashew-based white curry is lightly sweet and goes well with various proteins. If you're thinking of making the trip to dine here, the restaurant provides a private shuttle service during dinner hours, which picks passengers up from Tung Chung's MTR stop and stops at Mansarover Indian Restaurant.