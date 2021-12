This Aussie-inspired bohemian coffee joint is a far cry from Wan Chai’s seedier corners, flaunting its rustic vibe, both inside and out. Bringing their specialty espresso, which was awarded Australia’s Best Espresso, enjoy it with a lunch cooked freshly on-site. A helpful set of descriptions helps the amateur coffee-taster discern between options, while the connoisseur can enjoy a fortified brew in a stylish setting.