Time Out says

This February, Mexican restaurant Te Quiero Mucho has launched an exclusive cocktail menu to celebrate International Margarita Day. From now until February 25, customers can enjoy five cocktails ($98 each) created by the restaurant’s bar manager, Isaac Lim, where each margarita highlights one fruit as its main ingredient to elevate the traditional cocktail recipe. Savour fresh flavoured creations like the Pomo Berry Margarita or the Peache-quila, or try something tropical with the Mango Tango Margarita. Those with a sweet tooth can also sip on delightfully sweet cocktails like the Apple Crumble Margarita and or the Strawberry Frosé.